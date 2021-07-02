Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Drops By 27.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

