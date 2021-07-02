Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Decreases By 41.3%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,106,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

