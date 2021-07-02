Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Drops By 56.5%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of ALMFF opened at $27.42 on Friday. Altium has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05.

Get Altium alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.