Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Decreases By 63.1%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 660,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AESE shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

