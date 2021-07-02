Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.41.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

