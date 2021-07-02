Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of INSE opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.41.
Inspired Energy Company Profile
