Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:ESC opened at GBX 37.69 ($0.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £33.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. Escape Hunt has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

