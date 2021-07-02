Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SGIOY remained flat at $$13.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 636,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

