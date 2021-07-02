Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.04 or 0.00015010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00137241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00169288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.20 or 1.00659246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

