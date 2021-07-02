SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,272 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.22.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

