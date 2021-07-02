SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,314 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 792.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $55.86 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

