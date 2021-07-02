SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IAA by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

IAA stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

