SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,725 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.49.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

