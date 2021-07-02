SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in SFL by 86.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in SFL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in SFL by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 76.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 69.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.