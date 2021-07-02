Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

