Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.76. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 16,779 shares traded.

SESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.