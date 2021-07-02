Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Up 182.6% in June

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 165.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

