Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $837.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.10 million and the lowest is $836.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.48. 403,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,545. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 855,917 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.