Sentinel Chain One Day Volume Reaches $38,780.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $189,560.41 and $38,780.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

