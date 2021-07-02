Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases $85,143.00 in Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72.

Shares of SENEA opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

