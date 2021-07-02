Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases $85,143.00 in Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72.
Shares of SENEA opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.