Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $68.06 on Friday. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
