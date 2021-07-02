Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $68.06 on Friday. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

