Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.16. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

