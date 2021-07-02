Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.86.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.