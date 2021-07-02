Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $195 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

