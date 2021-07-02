SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $460.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.67 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in SEI Investments by 56.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.70. 432,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

