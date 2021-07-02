Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,641 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $76.11 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.