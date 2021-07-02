Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,200 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

