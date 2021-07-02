Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,809 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forterra by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

