Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,450 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4,758.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

