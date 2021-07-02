Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock worth $949,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.