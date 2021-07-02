Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,647 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AERI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 170,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

