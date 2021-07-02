ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $14,212.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,806,731 coins and its circulating supply is 36,123,120 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

