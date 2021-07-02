Scotiabank Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.05.

TSE:INE traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.46. 408,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,991. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -19.62.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

