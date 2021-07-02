Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 206,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $440,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $173,000.

Scopus BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $47.86.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

