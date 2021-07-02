Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 26th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SCHN opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.32. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

