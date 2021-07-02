Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 42.7% in June

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$37.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.44.
About Schibsted ASA
