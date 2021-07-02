Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.30

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 3001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

