Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €111.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.99 ($89.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.23. Daimler has a 52 week low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.