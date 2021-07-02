Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

