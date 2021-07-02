saffron.finance (SFI) Market Capitalization Tops $29.18 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. saffron.finance has a market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $701,588.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $321.16 or 0.00977399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00676661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,442% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,287 coins and its circulating supply is 90,848 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

