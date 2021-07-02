SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $263,615.42 and $77.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008272 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,052,298 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

