Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $135.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

