Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 317.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,361 shares of company stock worth $2,136,476. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $973.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

