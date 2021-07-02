Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.99 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.