Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

