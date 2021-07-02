Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 39,174 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

