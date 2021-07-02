Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $616,000 Investment in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Avanti Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

