Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $645,000 Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

