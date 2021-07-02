Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

