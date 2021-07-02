RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in RPM International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.20. 12,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.