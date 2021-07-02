Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of RDS-A opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

